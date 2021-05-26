Prince Harry's ex Chelsy Davy says dating him was scary & uncomfortable; Calls royal life exhausting & horrid

Prince Harry's former girlfriend Chelsy Davy recently opened up about the pressures of dating the royal. Scroll down to see what she said.

Prince Harry's former girlfriend Chelsy Davy recently opened up about their past relationship and shared some unexpected details! The duo was together on and off for almost 7 years beginning in 2004, they met as teenagers but Chelsy initiated the split after realising that the royal life was not for her.

Now, in a chat with The Times, the entrepreneur revealed new truths about the duo’s relationship. She stated: “Yes it was tough. It was so full-on: crazy scary and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope. I was young, I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible.” If you weren’t aware, the relationship was covered religiously by media at the time, Harry even opened up about the media attention in his Apple TV+ series on mental health with Oprah Winfrey titled The Me You Can’t See. In the docuseries, he said: “Before I even left the house, I was sweating, I was in fight or flight mode. Panic attacks, severe anxiety. 28 to 32 was a nightmare for me. I was freaking out every single time I got in a car and every single time I saw a camera.”

He added: “Everywhere I go, every time I meet someone, it’s almost like I’m being drained of this energy, picking up on somebody else’s emotion." Chelsy was constantly questioned about her relationship with Harry, and at the time was juggling a career in law, which she found exhausting with “back-to-back deals, working till 4am, conference calls at eight”, she told the Daily Express back then.

