Prince Harry's friends believed he 'must be f**king nuts' for dating Meghan Markle, new book claims

British writer Tom Bower is making many a claims about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his explosive new book titled Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between The Windsors! According to an excerpt from Bower's new work, via The Sun and New York Post, Prince Harry's friends believed the Duke of Sussex was "f**king nuts" for dating the Suits alum. This was after the Duchess of Sussex allegedly berated his pals for their "jokes about sexism, feminism and transgender people."

The apparent incident took place in 2016 when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in their dating stage. Harry invited Markle to meet his friends (16 pals with their wives and girlfriends!) at the royal family's Sandringham country estate during a shooting weekend, and the time spent was for "endless banter, jokes — and a lot of drinking." Apparently, Meghan wasn't a fan of the comedy amongst the friends, if the book is to be believed. As per the book, "Without hesitation, Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values. According to Harry's friends, again and again she reprimanded them about the slightest inappropriate nuance. Nobody was exempt."

It's further being claimed that Meghan Markle's reaction "had not [been] anticipated" by Prince Harry. In conclusion, Harry's friends allegedly deemed Markle as a "dampener on the party" and believed Harry "must be f**king nuts" for dating her. The book further mentioned how Meghan apparently "lacked any sense of humor" and whilst driving back home after Sunday lunch, the texts exchanged between the cars were: "OMG, what about HER?"

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in New York today, i.e. July 18, to deliver a keynote speech at the UN General Assembly on account of Nelson Mandela Day.

