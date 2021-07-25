Prince Harry's friends find his memoir announcement 'hypocritical'? Here's why

Prince Harry recently announced that he will be penning a memoir based on his life in the public eye and will reflect on several things including fatherhood and his early life in the royal family. Recent reports suggest that while the royal family has been "shaken up" about the announcement, it seems the Prince's friends too aren't very thrilled about his book announcement. As per Daily Mail, the Duke of Sussex's pals seem to be uncomfortable with the idea of his tell-all memoir.

As per Dail Mail's source, many even believe Prince Harry's move to pen a book on his life, a "hypocritical" move. Many friends of the Duke apparently are disappointed about how the royal insisted on them respecting his privacy in the past and may now end up talking about them in his tell-all book.

A friend of Prince Harry mentioned why the book announcement has come as a surprise to them saying, "It feels very hypocritical given Harry chucked people out of his friendship group for talking to the press. There is a fear that he’s going to reveal details of his hedonistic youth which some worry will play havoc with their careers and personal lives."

As per a Daily Mail source, some of the Duke's friends have also been worried about what stories he may reveal in his book and are particularly uncomfortable with it since they haven't been in touch with the royal.

It was recently confirmed that Harry will be working with Pulitzer-winning ghostwriter JR Moehringer for his book and that it will be releasing in 2022. It was also recently reported by Page Six that both Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have signed a four-book deal with the publication and will also be co-writing a leadership book together.

ALSO READ: Not just a memoir; Prince Harry and Meghan Markle SIGNED a four book deal with Penguin Random House?