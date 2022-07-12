Prince Harry's 'juicy' upcoming memoir set to 'make royal family nervous'; Source REVEALS

Prince Harry's upcoming memoir will set ablaze some royal fires, according to many reports. In a recent chat with Page Six, an insider opened up about the potential repercussions of the Duke of Sussex's tell-all. Though reports suggest that the book has been pushed back, for now, it is due for launch in the fall of 2022.

A source commented on Harry's memoir and claimed, "It’s juicy, that’s for sure." Another insider revealed to the outlet that the book contains a lot of newer stories from the Duke. Despite having gone on record and disclosing the behind-the-scenes exploitation in the Royal clan, Prince Harry is ready for another round. The insider added, "There’s a lot of new stories in there about the past that Harry has not spoken about before, about his childhood … there is some content in there that should make his family nervous."

However, it has been reported by the outlet that Harry has gone out of his way to not include anything derogatory or hateful about his grandmother, the current monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The memoir is set to follow up on Harry's previous claims about the royal family including episodes of alleged racism by an anonymous member of the family which was talked about during the sensational sit-down with Oprah Winfrey and his wife Meghan Markle.

Meanwhile, as he announced his book Harry wrote in a statement, "I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become." He continued, "I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," and added, "I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful."

