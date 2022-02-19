Prince Harry's lawyer says he 'does not feel safe' in the UK

On Friday, i.e. February 18, Prince Harry's lawyers informed the court that he was unwilling to bring his kids back to the country due to safety concerns. Harry filed for judicial review in September 2021 against a Home Office decision that was preventing him from personally funding police protection in the UK which he and wife Megan Markle have lost since exiting the Royal Family

Harry's legal team shared that the Duke of Sussex wants to bring his children, Archie who turns three on May 6 this year along with 8-month-old daughter Lilibet, back to his land while currently the couple is stationed in Santa Barbara, California but is unable to do so due to the security issues. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired personal security in the US but during their court proceedings, they maintained that the personal security lacks jurisdiction in the UK and thus police protection was necessary for their family.

However, The British government has refused to comment on legal proceedings as it is inappropriate. During the court hearing in London, Harry’s lawyer Shaheed Fatima shared that the Duke of Sussex "does not feel safe when he is in the U.K. given the security arrangements applied to him." She also added, "It goes without saying that he does want to come back to see family and friends and to continue to support the charities that are so close to his heart," she went on to add, "Most of all, this is and always will be, his home," via ET Canada.

