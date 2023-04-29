Prince Harry’s legal team acquires evidence that NGN cannot let ‘see the light of day’; Source reveals details

The phrase “any publicity is good publicity” seems largely wrong in Rupert Murdoch’s case. The ongoing trial that Prince Harry is fighting along with several other high-profile individuals has taken shocking turns. One of them is that Prince William and the royal family allegedly received a “large sum of money” from Rupert Murdoch to settle the 2020 phone hacking incident. The trial drags on as Prince Harry is not willing to settle out of court.

NGN faces scrutiny as trial goes on

News Group Newspapers continues to get embroiled in the case as Prince Harry brings in more and more evidence to support his claims in court. NGN, controlled by the media mogul Rupert Murdoch, has been under constant scrutiny after Harry decided to take the case to court. The Duke of Sussex refused to settle out of court, unlike thousands of victims of the phone hacking case.

Harry’s legal team could disclose certain documents that would cause a considerable amount of harm to NGN’s reputation. A source familiar with the case reportedly told Daily Beast that a few documents acquired by Harry can cause NGN irreparable damage, “News Group Newspapers (NGN) cannot allow some of those documents to see the light of day.”

The Sun resorts to hacking

Rebekah Brooks is Murdoch’s top newspaper executive in the U.K. She has also turned out to be Harry’s target. NGN argued that the hacking and illicit blagging were limited to their Sunday tabloid News of the World. They denied that the same applied to their top-selling daily, The Sun. Rebekah Brooks was the editor for News of the World from 2000 to 2003 and The Sun from 2003 to 2009. The News of the World’s editor Andy Coulson ended up in jail for 18 months for the criminal case of hacking under his editorship. Andy was the editor from 2003 to 2007. Rebekah Brooks escaped as she was declared not guilty even after being on trial for more serious charges.

Prince Harry and the other litigants have now claimed that the hacking was widespread at The Sun during Brooks’ editorship. In the case involving Andy Coulson, Brooke, and her team had convinced the jury that the phone hacking was never brought to her attention, even though she and Coulson had been lovers for 6 years. The source familiar with Prince Harry’s case claims that lawyers have enough evidence to prove that the hacking was done by The Sun too.

Rebekah Brooks’ involvement in the case

The source questioned Rebekah about running the litigation on this case, “She’s exposed, and what’s strange is that she’s running this litigation. It’s unusual for a company to have someone with an interest having a role in deciding the legal strategy. She’s got a conflict of interest. Is it right for a company and its shareholders to allow someone with a conflict of interest to decide how a case is run?”

Journalist Nick Davies has famously labeled Rebekah as “the beating heart of the Devil.” In his book Hack Attack, he narrates an incident from when he worked for The Guardian. Rebekah threatened his editor, saying she would run a story about him having a love child. The editor did not have a love child at all, but it was a part of the doctrine to “monster” critics of the Murdoch empire.

