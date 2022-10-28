Prince Harry's memoir has explosive title REVEALED; Tells his story with 'raw, unflinching honesty'

Royal family enthusiasts, mark your calendars! We finally have more official details on Prince Harry 's highly-anticipated memoir, which is sure to be as explosive as it gets for the royals. First announced in July 2021, Harry's book was initially looking at a late 2022 drop, however, Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8 reportedly led to pushback on the release date.

Prince Harry's much-anticipated memoir is titled Spare. The name mostly refers to the Duke of Sussex being the second-born son of King Charles III and Princess Diana and being termed a spare to the heir Prince William, for whom his and Kate Middleton's eldest son Prince George, 9, now fills the rank instead. Spare will release on January 10, 2023, while the 416-page book's cover sees a close-up shot of Prince Harry's face looking straight ahead while being softly lit from the background.

Check out Prince Harry's Spare cover HERE.

Penguin Random House's Statement on Spare

Penguin Random House, in a statement, shared, "On 10 January 2023, readers everywhere will be part of a landmark publication: the story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex. Titled Spare, the intimate and heartfelt memoir will be translated into 16 languages. An audiobook read by the author will also be released the same day. Written with raw, unflinching honesty, Spare finds the Prince writing about some moments from his life publicly for the first time. For the first time, he writes about the moment he and his brother William, young princes still, walked behind their mother's coffin as the world watched on. Spare also covers Prince Harry's dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband [to Meghan Markle] and father [to their children - son Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet Diana, 1]. It offers an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know about the Price lies a story that is variably inspiring, courageous, and eye-opening."

In the website for Prince Harry's memoir - focusing on Princess Diana's funeral which saw a 12-year-old Harry and a 15-year-old William walking behind their beloved mother's coffin - it reads: "It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief."

Interestingly, Prince Harry wished to support two British charities with donations from his proceeds from Spare. On one hand, the Duke of Sussex has donated USD 1.5 million to Sentebale - an organisation he founded with Prince Seeiso in their mothers' legacies - which supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS. On the other hand, Harry will also donate USD 320,000 to WellChild - a non-profit organisation which makes it possible for children and young people with complex health needs to be cared for at home instead of a hospital, wherever possible. And of which, Harry has been Royal patron for 15 years.

Prince Harry's Statement on Spare

Prince Harry had earlier shared in a statement on his upcoming memoir: "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story – the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned – I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

According to People, Buckingham Palace had no comment when it came to Prince Harry's memoir Spare.

