Prince Harry's memoir release to be postponed 'out of respect' for Queen Elizabeth?

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir has been an anticipated project since its announcement. It has also been a topic of discussion among the royal household given that the Duke plans to detail his life in the public eye as a member of the royal family in it. Initially slated for a November release, the book's release is likely to be postponed now.

A source spoke to Page Six regarding Harry's memoir and how it will be pushed back amid the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The source noted that it's unclear what truth bombs the Duke of Sussex has dropped in his book and added, "Is Harry taking out anything potentially bad he wrote about [William, Charles and Camilla] now? Who knows what will change." Adding on the source further maintained, "He would never write anything bad about the Queen. He always has had the utmost love and respect for her."