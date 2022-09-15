Prince Harry's memoir release to be postponed 'out of respect' for Queen Elizabeth?
Prince Harry's tell-all memoir has reportedly been pushed back amid the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
Prince Harry's tell-all memoir has been an anticipated project since its announcement. It has also been a topic of discussion among the royal household given that the Duke plans to detail his life in the public eye as a member of the royal family in it. Initially slated for a November release, the book's release is likely to be postponed now.
A source spoke to Page Six regarding Harry's memoir and how it will be pushed back amid the passing of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The source noted that it's unclear what truth bombs the Duke of Sussex has dropped in his book and added, "Is Harry taking out anything potentially bad he wrote about [William, Charles and Camilla] now? Who knows what will change." Adding on the source further maintained, "He would never write anything bad about the Queen. He always has had the utmost love and respect for her."
The memoir which was initially slated to be released in November, while eyeing holiday sales will now most certainly be pushed back out of respect for Harry’s grandmother. Another source also informed Page Six that Harry could address his feelings about the Queen's passing amid the time that he receives with the book's publishing postponement.
Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-serving monarch passed away on September 8. Addressing her death, Prince Harry released an emotional statement as he wrote, "We are all reminded of the guiding compass she was to so many in her commitment to service and duty. Thank you for your sound advice."
