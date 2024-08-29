Prince Harry's Memoir Reveals Who Leaked Prince William's Affair Story to the Press; Details Inside

The British Royal family has intrigued the common man for ages. From their high-profile divorces to their alleged extramarital affairs, the members of the Royal family have always been in the media spotlight. With the recently published memoir of the Duke of Sussex, the explosive revelations have already shocked the world. With Harry’s relationship with his father’s wife Camila Parker Bowles to the hidden skeletons in the closet of the Royal family, Spare has already set the internet on fire.

Through his memoir, Prince Harry has accused his father, Prince Charles, and his stepmother, the royal press teams, of allegedly spreading inaccurate rumors about his older brother, Prince William’s personal life.

Based on the shocking revelations in his memoir, Prince Harry went on to blame Camilla Parker Bowlers and King Charles for the rumor that his older brother Prince William was having an affair.

According to the Duke of Sussex, King Charles’ longtime girlfriend-turned-wife Camilla Parker Bowles has been a serial offender in the Royal family. Prince Harry mentioned in his memoir that from his first meeting with Camilla Parker Bowles in 1988, he knew it that she was playing a long game that would eventually lead to marriage and then to the Crown.

Harry writes-“Stories began to appear everywhere, in all the papers, about her private conversation with Willy—stories that contained pinpoint accurate details, none of which had come from Willy, of course. They could only have been leaked by the one other person present. And the leaking had obviously been abetted by the new spin doctor Camilla had talked Pa into hiring.

As reported by Buzzfeed, back in April 2019, Prince William's alleged affair was covered far and wide and even diverted unnecessary attention towards the Palace. Media outlet In Touch picked up the story in 2019, followed by the Daily Beast, which mentioned that Prince William’s legal team was trying to suppress the rumors of his alleged affair.

However, the Duke of Sussex specified in his memoir that Prince William did not suspect King Charles and Camilla behind all this. Prince Harry’s memoir mentions:

“It wasn’t them, technically. It was the most gung-ho member of Pa’s communications team, a true believer who’d devised and launched a campaign of getting good press for Pa and Camilla at the expense of bad press for us. For some time this person had been peddling unflattering stories, fake stories, about the Heir and Spare, to all the papers.”

In between the pages of Spare, Prince Harry even hinted that, apart from leaking the conversations, King Charles and Camilla purposely gave inaccurate stories about the Cambridges and Sussesxes to their favorite press members.

However, the story of the Duchess of Sussex making Kate Middleton cry also brought negative media light on the Royal family. As mentioned by Prince Harry in Spare, the Royal family members knew that these baseless rumors had no weight, but still they did not bother to correct it or stop it from spreading in the media.

The Duke of Sussex writes:“Who could’ve planted such a thing? Who could’ve leaked it to the press in the first place? Who? We went around and around. The list of suspects became vanishingly small. Finally, finally, Willy leaned back and conceded that, ahem, while Harry and Meghan had been on tour in Australia, he and Kate had gone to dinner with Pa and Camilla. And, alas, he said sheepishly, he might’ve let it slip that there’d been strife between [the Sussexes and the Cambridges].”

However, after a brief confrontation with his brother Prince William, he understood that the story originated from the press office of King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

