Prince Harry’s memoir to get a parody book titled Spare Us! Deets inside

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare made global headlines with its bombastic revelations about the royal family. Following its publication in early January this year, the Duke of Sussex’s book has met with several responses, including criticism. And now, the royal’s book is all set to get a parody – yes, that’s right!

In case you thought this parody book was just a joke, it’s not. It is very much real, and will be published by the UK publisher Little, Brown, which is part of Hachette UK. The book will reportedly mock Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir that made several shocking claims regarding the royal family.

When will Prince Harry’s parody memoir Spare Us! A Harrody come out?

The satire book titled Spare Us! A Harrody (a clear play on the words ‘Harry’ and ‘parody’) will be out on April 1st. It will be available to the masses in the UK from April 5, 2023 onwards – a spokesperson for Little, Brown informed LA Times. However, it is still unclear if the parody memoir will be out in the USA yet.

The UK publishing house’s official website also mentioned a very pointed excerpt from the upcoming book. "All I had ever wanted was privacy. In order to get it, it seemed that an exceptionally detailed 500,000-word book was in order," it read.

Prince Harry’s original memoir Spare made revelations regarding his relationship with drug use, his physical altercation with Prince William, claims about his sister-in-law Kate Middleton, his relationship with his mother Princess Diana, and how King Charles III apparently mocked him as the ‘spare’ heir.

The satire book has the same cover as that of Prince Harry’s original tell-all book. But this time, he has tape placed across his mouth.

Who is the author of Spare Us! A Harrody?

Spare Us! A Harrody has been written by Bruno Vincent. The synopsis of the book reads, "He was born into an ancient, powerful dynasty and, through no fault of his own, became one of the most recognisable men on the planet. His life was a constant barrage of press intrusion and manipulation. Until, finally, he demanded that it stop.”

It further said, "In order to get the privacy he so craved, he has written a frostbite-and-all book that goes deep inside the castle walls and exposes every shouting match, fist fight, betrayal, teddy bear, awkward hug and tear-stained wedding rehearsal for the world to feast their eyes on.

"All for privacy! This is his story."

