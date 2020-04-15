Prince Harry's move to LA with Meghan Markle and Archie post Royal exit has been 'stressful' and 'challenging'

Prince Harry is reportedly finding his move to LA with Meghan Markle and his 11-month-old son Archie post the Royal exit "stressful" and "challenging". Read below to know why Harry is feeling this way.

March 31, 2020, was the official exit date for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as the couple kissed goodbye to their royal duties and embarked on a new journey while being financially independent. While Harry and Meghan were cooped up in their Canada home, along with their 11-month-old son Archie, the trio quickly shifted their quarantine base to LA, amidst the coronavirus scare and are currently stationed in a large Malibu mansion with gates guarding them against the paparazzi hawkeyes!

However, according to Entertainment Tonight, things have been anything but easy for Harry as the LA move is particularly stressful for him! The reason for his stress has to do with the fact that he is away from the Royal family, especially his father Prince Charles, who was recently tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020. However, The Prince of Wales is recuperating now. "We know he's been concerned for family in the UK, naturally, but he wants to do what he thinks is best for his own family," the source added to ET.

Moreover, Harry's close friend and conservationist Jane Goodall confessed to Radio Times, "I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now."

ALSO READ: Did Prince Harry & Meghan Markle purchase Mel Gibson's USD 14.5 million Malibu home?

For now, Harry and Meghan are clearly focusing on their family time with baby Archie, who will turn one soon, on May 6, 2020. Reports also suggest that Harry and Meghan's LA move was to be closer to agents and studio heads and interacting with them through virtual meetings and phone calls.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×