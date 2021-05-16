Prince Harry's podcast with Dax Shepard backfires? Royal aides reportedly want him and Meghan to drop titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may lose their titles following the Duke's comments in Dax Shepard podcast interview.

Prince Harry recently appeared on Dax Shepard’s podcast for an interview and made some startling comments relating to his royal exit. It appears that these comments haven't gone well with palace aides who are now reportedly discussing Harry and Meghan Markle's titles and why they should drop them. It all started with Prince Harry talking about his father Prince Charles in the interview and mentioning how he passed on a “cycle” of “genetic pain and suffering” to him.

Although one of the most prominent quotes to come out from the interview was Prince Harry talking about Prince Charles' parenting skills and even hinted at it stemming from his childhood hinting at Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. With Prince Philip's recent passing, Harry's comments have been taken in ill light by many.

A palace aide while speaking to Daily Mail said, "People are appalled that he could do this to the Queen when the Duke of Edinburgh is barely in his grave. To drag his grandfather into this is so shocking and disrespectful."

The royal aide further also pointed that Prince Harry's unhappiness towards the institution and said, "There is a growing feeling that if you dislike the institution that much, you shouldn’t have the titles.”

It has been reported that Harry's interview comments have left those close to the royal institution feeling betrayed. Previously, the Duke of Sussex also spoke about the problems of the royal institution in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey where he was accompanied by Meghan Markle.

