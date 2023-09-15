Prince Harry's pre-birthday bash with Meghan Markle at German brewery: All about beers and generous tips

Prince Harry recently celebrated his 39th birthday in style with his wife, Meghan Markle, at a German brewery in Düsseldorf. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, accompanied by a dozen of Harry's aides, enjoyed a low-key yet delightful pre-birthday party filled with locally brewed beer, traditional cuisine, and heartwarming moments. Wackers told DailyMail.com that Harry downed six small beers, while Markle, 42, had one.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's night out

On the eve of his birthday, Prince Harry, alongside Meghan Markle and their entourage, chose to mark the occasion at the Schumacher Brewery in Düsseldorf, Germany. The group took over two tables at this iconic establishment, savoring the atmosphere and relishing in the festivities.

Head waiter Frank Wackers, who has served patrons at Schumacher for nearly four decades, shared some insights into the celebration. Prince Harry demonstrated his jovial spirit by downing six small beers, while Meghan Markle opted for a more moderate approach, sipping on one. The couple, along with their party, indulged in an array of family-style dishes, including wiener schnitzel, pork knuckle, sausage, roast, and mashed potatoes. The flavors of Germany undoubtedly added to the charm of the evening.

A sweet surprise for Prince Harry

As the meal reached its crescendo, the restaurant staff presented Prince Harry with a delightful white chocolate birthday cake. It was a heartwarming moment that showcased the genuine happiness of the occasion. Frank Wackers couldn't help but share his admiration, stating, "They were very happy. He is a lovely man, and they were so nice."

Even amidst the joviality, there was a humorous exchange as Harry's bodyguard, Chris Sanchez, playfully warned the head waiter that "he would kill [him] if the beer was bad." Fortunately, it was all in good fun, as Sanchez happily posed for photos with excited employees alongside the radiant couple.

Prince Harry's stylish affair

In terms of style, Prince Harry paired jeans with a gray button-down shirt and matching boat shoes, reflecting his relaxed yet refined style. Meghan Markle, known for her fashion sense, sported a red pin-striped blouse tucked into skinny white capris and elegant nude flats. Their attire perfectly complemented the casual yet sophisticated vibe of the evening.

The owner of Schumacher, Thea Ungermann, was visibly thrilled by the unexpected visit. She revealed that she got "goosebumps" when the royal couple entered her establishment and admitted that she "couldn't believe" they were there. Harry's joviality and warmth made a lasting impression, as he even shared a hug with Ungermann. To top it off, the prince graciously settled the bill and left the staff a generous tip, cementing his reputation for being down-to-earth and considerate.

After the memorable evening at Schumacher, the group headed back to their nearby hotel "just shy of midnight." There, they gathered to sing "Happy Birthday" to Prince Harry and indulged in the birthday cake. It was the perfect way to cap off a night filled with laughter, good food, and cherished memories.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently in Düsseldorf for the Invictus Games, an annual international multi-sport event dedicated to wounded, injured, and sick soldiers and veterans. Their presence at the event has not gone unnoticed, as they've been affectionate and supportive, showcasing their dedication to the noble cause.

