Prince Harry's rep debunks claim of private hotel room escape from Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at the centre of media attention since their decision to step away from their roles as senior members of the British royal family. Rumours and speculations surrounding their personal lives continue to circulate, with the latest claim suggesting that Prince Harry has a secret hotel room to retreat to when he needs time alone. However, a representative for Prince Harry has now come forward to debunk these rumours.

Prince Harry’s representative denies rumours of a secret hotel room

A spokesperson for Prince Harry dismissed the recent reports, stating unequivocally, "This is not true." The claim, which surfaced in The Sun, suggested that Prince Harry had a private room in a luxury hotel near their Montecito, California residence. According to the report, this room was reserved for Prince Harry's personal use when he required solitude.

The Sun further alleged that Prince Harry would also seek refuge at the San Vicente Bungalows, a private members club in Los Angeles. This exclusive club is known for its strict policies aimed at protecting the privacy of its guests. Measures such as prohibiting the use of cameras and enforcing strict rules on approaching other guests are in place to ensure a secure and private environment.

The past weeks have been eventful for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with controversies surrounding their encounter with paparazzi in New York City. While some public figures, including Mayor Eric Adams, have shown support for the couple, others, like Bethenny Frankel and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, have expressed differing opinions. Regardless of the ongoing media scrutiny, Prince Harry's representative has now set the record straight, denying the existence of a secret hotel room for his escape. As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to navigate their new lives away from the royal spotlight, it is clear that the speculation surrounding their every move is unlikely to subside anytime soon.

