Prince Harry's Spare Ghostwriter reveals he was 'exasperated' with the Duke; Recalls 'shouting' at him

Prince Harry has made headlines ever since his tell-all memoir Spare was released. It was J. R. Moehringer who worked with Harry on his tell-all memoir Spare. He now gave everyone a glimpse into the making of the explosive book. In an essay published by The New Yorker, Moehringer described an incident where he raised his voice at the Prince due to a difference of opinions. He mentioned how the Prince stood firm about his opinion.

Prince Harry and his ghostwriter’s argument

In an essay published by The New Yorker on May 8, J. R. Moehringer, who worked as a ghostwriter on Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ revealed how the two got into a heated debate. Harry and him connected in the Summer of 2020, while the book was published in early 2023. John dramatically explains how frustrated he was with Harry when this particular incident took place. He described his state, saying, “I was exasperated with Prince Harry. My head was pounding, my jaw was clenched, and I was starting to raise my voice.”

What was the argument about?

John narrates, thinking it was “weird” that he was screaming at Prince Harry. He continued, “Then, as Harry started going back at me, as his cheeks flushed and his eyes narrowed, a more pressing thought occurred: Whoa, it could all end right here.” The heated debate started when the two were discussing a “difficult passage” about Harry going through “grueling military exercises” where he was captured by pretend terrorists. The intention behind this exercise was to see if Harry could survive if the scenario actually happened in real life. One fake captive took a “vile dig” at Princess Diana.

John described how Harry wanted to end the scene with the comeback he gave the soldier. While on the other hand, the writer thought it was “unnecessary, and somewhat inane.”

Moehringer wrote about how Harry and he had been debating over this particular chapter for months, even after he had denied the Prince’s request. He recalled it being 2 am when they were on a video call together, and the said to Harry, “Dude, we’ve been over this.” John admits in the essay that this was not the first time they had argued but this time Harry was “just glaring into the camera.”

He continued while adding what Harry said to him, “He shot me a mischievous grin. ‘I really enjoy getting you worked up like that.’” The writer further wrote, “I burst into laughter and shook my head, and we moved on to his next set of edits.”

Moehringer talks about how Meghan treated him

John was staying at Harry and Meghan’s Montecito residence. He resided in their guest bedroom and wrote about how Meghan treated him during his time there. “Meghan and Archie would visit me on their afternoon walks,” he wrote. Moehringer added, “Meghan, knowing I was missing my family, was forever bringing trays of food and sweets.”

John added that when he was bombarded with false stories about himself and Spare, Harry supported him. “I bemoaned that these fictions about me were spreading and hardening into orthodoxy,” he wrote. “(Harry) tilted his head: Welcome to my world, dude. By now, Harry was calling me dude.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who married in May 2018, stepped down from their roles as senior members of the Royal family, a few years ago. They moved from the UK to the US and have now settled with their family in Montecito.

