Prince Harry's tell-all memoir could have a 'surprise' launch amid speculations of delayed release?

Prince Harry announced last year that he will be releasing a tell-all memoir based on his life experiences being in the public eye and it has been anticipated among fans as well as royal watchers. The book which is deemed to be an extremely intimate memoir is to explore the Duke of Sussex's life as a member of the royal family as well as after his step down from the same.

While many expected to book to release this year, it seems there have been no developments heard about the same, especially any promotional plan that would have suggested that the book will be out this year. According to The Sun, an insider informed on the status of the book saying, "If this book’s coming out this year as originally planned it should be in the publisher’s marketing and promotional list — unless they’re planning a surprise or there’s been a delay…Its omission has raised lots of eyebrows in royal circles."

The royal family is expected to keep a close watch on Harry's book given that the Duke of Sussex may reveal some key secrets in the same. The senior members of the family haven't been thrilled about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speaking out about their experiences with the royal family in a string of interviews that they appeared in last year. Reports also suggested that Buckingham Palace had previously informed the couple that while they were welcome to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee event, no Netflix crew for their upcoming show was allowed to film segments of it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly struck a deal with the streaming giant for a docuseries about their life at their California home.

