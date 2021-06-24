  1. Home
Prince Harry's UK visit for late mum Diana's statue unveiling will be 'fleeting'; Will rush back to family

While international reports have confirmed that Meghan Markle won't be accompanying Prince Harry, a latest report reveals that the Duke of Sussex will be keeping his UK visit super short.
41362 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 10:33 am
Prince Harry is all set to reach UK by next week for the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue on her 60th birth anniversary on 1 July. This is the second time this year that Harry will be visiting after he came for his late grandfather Prince Philip's funeral service in April. While international reports have confirmed that Meghan Markle won't be accompanying Harry, a latest report reveals that the Duke of Sussex will be keeping his visit super short. 

A source revealed to Us Weekly, saying, "It’ll be a fleeting visit. He’ll be in and out." The source added that Prince Harry wants to “get back” to his wife, Meghan Markle, in Montecito, California. Earlier this month, on 4 June, Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child daughter Lili and thus will rush back to them. 

The inside added, "While the brothers are uniting for the unveiling, sadly, they won’t get to spend much time together." Harry and William will be present at the unveiling of the statue which is slated to take place at Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. 

As for his time in the UK, Prince Harry will also not be seen around much as he will quarantine upon arrival. A second source told the portal that the Duke of Sussex will be “following protocols”. On his return to the US, he will also take a COVID-19 test before quarantining for 10 days. He will then get a second COVID test before seeing Meghan Markle and the kids. 

