Prince Harry's US citizenship in jeopardy after admitting to consuming a variety of drugs

Prince Harry could be denied an Us green card after admitting to experimenting with drugs in his memoir, Spare.

Prince Harry admits to drugs consumption

Prince Harry has been referred to as the wild child of the Royal family; he has been raising eyebrows since he admitted to substance abuse in his book Spare. Harry stated in the book that he tried cocaine for the first time at the age of 17. He admitted to using it a few more times and said he did it in order to “feel different.” In the book, Harry confessed to using substances like marijuana, magic mushrooms, ayahuasca, and nicotine. He has expressed his guilt about substance use in his book. Harry wrote while describing how he shared a joint with his friends, “I knew this was bad behaviour,” and continued, “I knew it was wrong. My mates knew too.” He admitted that he relied on drugs to deal with the trauma of losing his mother, Princess Diana. He said using drugs wasn’t much fun for him and did not make him happy like others doing it seemed to be.

Prince Harry might be denied a citizenship

Prince Harry resides in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, and two children. He has likely been granted the O1 visa for extraordinary ability. Candidates that apply for a visa are thoroughly questioned about their narcotic history. Solicitor Kaitlin Davies, who specializes in immigration, stated, "Without exceptional circumstances, Harry would likely never be able to hold a Green Card or become a US citizen if he formally admits to using cocaine." However, the admission made in his book is not considered a formal one as it wasn’t made under oath. Davies also mentioned, "If the prince admitted to any immigration officer that he had previously used illegal drugs, he would be deemed ineligible for a visa."

