Prince Harry’s view at the coronation gets blocked by his aunt’s giant hat; Netizens think it was intentional

King Charles’ coronation has truly been one for the books. With pranksters mowing a giant penis into the royal lawns, Prince Harry making a swift exist from the ceremony, and the public chanting against Queen Camila, it has summed up into a surely eventful day. During the coronation ceremony, Harry sat two rows behind his brother and right behind his aunt Princess Anne and her giant red feathered hat.

Harry’s obstructed view

Prince Harry arrived at the Westminster Abby alone on May 6 to attend the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camila. Inside the abbey, Harry wore a morning suit and was seated in the third row among the other royal family members. His cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their husband accompanied him.

The Princess Royal, Anne, played a crucial role in the coronation ceremony, which meant she would have to wear her military uniform during the ceremony. Anne was seated in the second row, and her seat happened to be right in front of her nephew Prince Harry. Anne wore the uniform as the Gold Stick, a role as the Colonel of the Blues and Royals in the Household Cavalry regiment that she has held since 1998. Her uniform also included a giant feather hat plume. For the most part of the ceremony, it looked like the hat obstructed Harry’s view as it felt right in his line of sight.

Anne wearing the hat, did not seem in bad spirits as the pair was captured smiling at one another as Harry and Anne took their seats inside the Abbey.

Twitter reacts to Anne’s hat

The conversation about the Princess Royal’s hat immediately made it to social media as people gave their two cents about the situation. One user tweeted, “You can see pretty much every single member of the royal family’s face in the congregation at the #coronation except Prince Harry, who has spectacularly been blocked by Princess Anne’s hat.”

Another questioned if the whole setting was intentional, “Did they deliberately put Prince Harry behind Princess Anne’s massive hat?”

Another viewer observed that this was not the first time Harry was rewarded with an obstructed view at a ceremony. The user noted during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, Harry and Meghan’s view was hindered by a large candle. The user wrote, “Prince Harry is hidden behind the feather on Princess Anne’s hat… last time it was a candle.” At the same time, another added, “Oh dear. Last time Harry couldn’t see because of a large candle… and now it’s a hat! Princess Anne couldn’t get a bigger one.”

