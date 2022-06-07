Prince Louis becomes Mark Hamill's 'new favourite royal' following his antics at the Platinum Jubilee event

Prince Louis has found a fan in Star Wars' Luke Skywalker aka Mark Hamill. The actor who seemed to have been closely following the events of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations shared posts on Instagram relating to the same. Hamill in his post also referred to Louis as his "new favourite royal" referring to his recent viral photos.

Everyone who caught a glimpse of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations has been aware that it was her great-grandson, Prince Louis who absolutely stole the show in two major events during the celebrations. After Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest son was seen screaming and giving a variety of expressions in his appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony, he was later also clicked pulling off other antics during the pageant event.

Reacting to a video of Kate Middleton trying to control Prince Louis during the ceremony, Hamill on his Twitter wrote, "I think she should start dreading the teenage years... NOW." The Star Wars alum later shared another post speaking about how he relates to the young royal and wrote, " I relate so strongly to Prince Louis of Cambridge's discomfort with public scrutiny, I think he might be my new favorite royal."

Prince Louis' moody snaps and videos of him making funny faces at mom Kate Middleton during one event have been going viral. The young royal's clicks from the Trooping the Colour ceremony when he stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony also inspired a host of memes as netizens used his expressions to relate to other funny situations.

ALSO READ: 6 adorable PHOTOS of Prince Louis' varied moods on the Buckingham Palace balcony