Prince Louis Birthday: Kate Middleton, Prince William's son is all grown up in THIS photo snapped by Duchess.

Keeping up with royal traditions, members of the royal family share a birthday portrait and Prince Louis' birthday photo is all things adorable. Check it out below.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child and second son Prince Louis turns a year older today. The little prince is 3 years old today and Louis is all grown up in this new photo captured by his mum. Keeping up with royal traditions, members of the royal family share an annual birthday portrait. This year's Prince Louis' birthday portrait was clicked by mum and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

For the unversed, Kate is a photography enthusiast and on several occasions has perfectly captured her family. Wishing Prince Louis on his third birthday, the official Kensington Royal handle shared a photo of the young one from his first day of nursery school. Prince Louis can be seen adorably sitting on a tiny bicycle in his school uniform and flashing a wide smile.

The caption for the birthday post read, "Three tomorrow! Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis."

Take a look at the photo below:

Prince Louis was born in 2018 and named Louis Arthur Charles. He is currently fifth in line to the throne after Queen Elizabeth, grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The young one started nursery school this month and will be attending the Willcocks Nursery School which is located close to the family home Kensington Palace.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle flaunts growing baby bump, carries son Archie as they're snapped first time since Harry's return

Share your comment ×