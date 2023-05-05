Prince Louis gets spotted at the coronation rehearsal; Confirms his presence for King Charles III’s big day

Prince Louis, who is the son of Prince William and Kate Middlestone, was not able to be part of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral last year, when the entire royal family got together. But now it looks like the 5-year-old couldn't miss out on his grandfather’s big day as he confirmed his attendance at King Charles III's rehearsal ceremony, which took place at Westminster Abbey in London. The little prince was seen with his father, Prince William, and sibling, Prince George. Kate Middleton, his mother, and Princess Charlotte, his sister, were also spotted for the rehearsal ceremony.

About Prince Louis

The young prince, who is fourth in line to the British throne, made headlines in June 2022 when he stole the show at the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. He was captured screaming out at the loud flyover to sticking out his tongue at his mother.

In an Instagram post the Prince and Princess of Wales shared adorable moments of their youngest child's antics. By captioning the picture as "We all had an incredible time, especially Louis,".

Prince Louis' attendance was not sure until now.

Prince Louis' inclusion at Saturday's coronation was still in doubt last month due to his previous escapades. "He's only 4, after all," a royal insider told Page Six three weeks before he turned five. Which was not made mandatory for him to attend the coronation.

Prince Louis’s other siblings

Charlotte, his sister, on the other hand, has been particularly well-behaved during public trips, correcting both of her brothers on several occasions.

She and her 9-year-old brother, George, attended their great-grandmother's funeral in September 2022 and were "incredibly well-behaved," according to fellow guests.

Meanwhile, as one of the King's Pages of Honour, George plays an essential part in his grandfather's crowning ceremony. While Prince William will be the sole member of the royal family to kneel before the Queen and recite the Homage to Royal Blood, his estranged

Brother Prince Harry's participation remains unknown. The Duke of Sussex is attending the event alone since his wife, Meghan Markle, is in California with their children.

