Prince Louis’ meme-worthy facial expressions from King Charles’ coronation go viral; Netizens REACT

King Charles III’s coronation ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, 2023, and in attendance was Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest son Prince Louis too. The young Prince has managed to catch the attention of many with his cute facial expressions. In fact, Prince Louis’s facial expressions during the ceremony made him the subject of memes on social media.

Prince Louis ‘yawns’ during King Charles coronation ceremony

During the coronation of King Charles, Princess Charlotte, Louis, and their mother Kate Middleton were all seated together. Louis' mother and sister were also watching him at the moment and Charlotte occasionally chatted with him because he seemed to be bored during the ceremony. The little Prince was seen yawning during the crucial ceremony. And, it was too cute for words!

While the ceremony was taking place, Prince Louis left, but he later returned after King Charles III and Queen Camilla had been crowned. He waved to the general crowd watching the coronation as he rode out of Westminster Abbey in a carriage.

Here’s how netizens react to Prince Louis's yawning moment

Prince Louis stole the show for many reasons during the ceremony. But the moment when he yawned received more attention from netizens who responded to it on Twitter.

One person commented, “Anyone else see #PrinceLouis yawn?” A second user wrote, “Baby Prince Louis perfectly timed yawn. I’m dead. That’s gonna be the people’s prince for sure #Coronation..” Another user commented, “Littlest Prince (Louis?) is hilarious…. Yawn yawn scowl.” A fourth person wrote, “The full on, open mouth yawn from Prince Louis.” A fifth fan commented, “Big old yawn there from Prince Louis #Coronation#Coronation Day.”

Meanwhile, Prince Louis managed to steal the show for a few other of his cute facial expressions. See below:

This time, Louis received more attention from the public than usual as a result of his absence at the Queen Elizabeth II funeral, last year. After being pictured with all of his siblings for the dress rehearsal, Louis' presence was confirmed.