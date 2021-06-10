Prince Philip 100th birthday: Queen Elizabeth receives gift 'to remember Duke of Edinburgh's remarkable life'

Marking Prince Philip's 100th birth anniversary, Queen Elizabeth was gifted a thoughtful present by Keith Weed, Royal Horticultural Society President.

In honour of what would have been Prince Philip's 100th birthday, his wife Queen Elizabeth received a very special gift which artfully remembers The Duke of Edinburgh's "remarkable life." The Royal Horticultural Society, of which The Queen is a royal patron, presented her with the Duke of Edinburgh Rose, a newly bred type of rose named after the late royal, as per The Palace's announcement, via Entertainment Tonight.

It was Keith Weed, Royal Horticultural President, who gifted the special rose to Queen Elizabeth. "Whilst being very poignant, it was also a delight to give Her Majesty The Queen, Patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, the Duke of Edinburgh Rose to mark what would have been HRH The Duke of Edinburgh’s 100th birthday and to remember his remarkable life," Keith shared in a statement which was released by the royal communications office before adding, "The Duke's devotion to raising public awareness of the importance of conserving the natural world leaves a lasting legacy."

Interestingly, the Duke of Edinburgh Rose is deep pink in colour and was bred from Harkness Rosses. According to the announcement by The Palace, the commemorative rose has been planted in East Terrace Garden, Windsor Castle, along with a mix of other roses in the sprawling layout. Prince Philip played a large role in the castle's garden design, which was special to him.

In a thoughtful gesture, the Royal Horticultural Society will be selling the special breed with part of the proceeds going to the Living Legacy Fund, which enables young people with a terrific opportunity to achieve The Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Meanwhile, after bidding a heartbreaking farewell to her darling husband, Queen Elizabeth had fondly remembered Prince Philip in a moving tribute. "He has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years, and I, and his whole family, and this and many other countries, owe him a debt greater than we would ever claim, or we shall ever know," The Queen had penned. Prince Philip passed away on April 9, at age 99.

