From Prince Philip to DMX & Virgil Abloh; We’re remembering all the stars we lost in 2021

While there have been great learnings we’re taking away from 2021, there have also been grave losses of life. After devastating passings of icons like Alex Trebek and Chadwick Boseman in 2020, we lost many stars this year as well. Ahead of the impending new year, we’re looking back and remembering all the stars we lost this year. Scroll down to see.

Prince Philip: Britain’s Prince Philip died on April 9 this year, at the age of 99. The husband of Queen Elizabeth II “passed away peacefully” at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace announced at the time.

Virgil Abloh: The fashion designer and founder of Off-White, died on November 28 after losing a private two-year battle with cancer. LVMH revealed that the 41-year-old suffered from cardiac angiosarcoma, which he was privately diagnosed with in 2019.

Willie Garson: The beloved Sex and the City alum died at the age of 57 on September 21. Prior to his death, Garson had returned to NYC to reprise his cherished character in the upcoming SATC revival, And Just Like That.

Ernie Lively: Blake Lively’s father Ernie died on June 3 at the age of 74. Ernie — who entered showbiz in the 1970s and played Blake’s father in two Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movies —and passed from cardiac complications in June.

Helen McCrory: Helen McCrory, who appeared in the Harry Potter and James Bond film franchises, died in April at the age of 52 after a private battle with cancer.

DMX: Rapper DMX died on April 9 at the age of 50 after a drug overdose earlier in the month that left him in a “vegetative state.”

Jessica Walter: Emmy-winner Walter died at age 80 on March 24 in her sleep. She was best known for her roles in Arrested Development and Archer.

Christopher Plummer: The Oscar-winning actor passed away on February 5th at the age of 91. The actor was best known for his stellar performances in The Sound of Music, Beginners, All the Money in the World and Knives Out.

Larry King: Iconic broadcaster Larry King died on January 23 at the age of 87. It was reported that King, a multiple cancer survivor, had contracted coronavirus.