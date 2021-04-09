Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passes away at 99.

The sad demise of the Duke of Edinburgh was confirmed by The Royal Family with a statement shared on the social media. As per the announcement, His Prince Philip passed away peacefully on Friday, April 9 morning at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh was reported to be in ill health before his death and was also admitted to hospital days after not feeling well in February. Previously, in December 2019, the Prince had spent four days in the hospital for observation and also was under treatment for an unspecified pre-existing condition. The Prince's passing comes as a shock to many fans and supporters of the Royal family who are now in mourning.

Prince Philip was born in Greece to Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and Princess Alice of Battenberg. He was given the title, the Duke of Edinburgh, and he married Elizabeth, then still a princess, on November 20, 1947. The Prince was known to be a patron of several organizations focussing on the environment, sports and education and other sectors. He was also known to have turned to penmanship as he authored several books on horsemanship and the environment.

The news of the Duke's passing was confirmed by the Royal family's social media handle with a statement saying, "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh."

The Prince is known to have been retired from his Royal duties in August 2017 at age 96.

