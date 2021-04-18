Prince Philip Funeral: Prince Harry reunites with Prince William, Kate Middleton to bid adieu to his granddad

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived to pay their last respects to Prince Philip at his funeral at St George's Chapel on the Windsor castle's grounds. Check out the pictures.

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, on Saturday, arrived at Windsor Castle alongside Duke of Cambridge Prince William for Prince Philip's funeral at St George's Chapel on the Windsor castle's grounds. The funeral was a small affair, with only thirty guests. Philip’s four children, his eight grandchildren, and most of their partners, as well as three relatives from the German side of his family, were in attendance.

The Royal couple drove a black Land Rover and wore customary Black mourning dress. In the photos, Kate Middleton can be seen wearing a long-sleeved black dress, black sheer tights, and matching pumps. She can also be seen sporting a black hat with netting and Japanese four-row pearl choker jewellery. Prince William on the other hand was seen clad in a black suit to attend the funeral. Both Duchess Kate and Prince William wore face masks, adhering to COVID-19 guidelines set by the U.K. for public gatherings. Other members of the Royal Family also arrived, with Prince Charles to say a final goodbye to his late father accompanied by his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Take a look at the photos below:

For the unversed, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9 aged 99. The sad demise of the Duke of Edinburgh was confirmed by The Royal Family with a statement shared on social media. As per the announcement, Prince Philip passed away peacefully on Friday, April 9 morning at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh was reported to be in ill health before his death and was also admitted to hospital days after not feeling well in February.

