Prince Philip honoured with gun salutes across UK as military pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip's passing was marked with gun salutes across the UK including London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Cardiff.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh passed away aged 99 on April 9, 2021. Tributes poured in from across the globe as world leaders mourned the Duke's passing. The Duke of Edinburgh was a former naval officer who served in the Royal Navy during World War II. Prince Philip was honoured with a gun salute by the military across the UK a day after his sad demise. Coordinated 41-round salutes were fired at one round per minute in London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well as at naval bases, from ships at sea and in the British territory Gibraltar as per Fox news.

A video was shared by the social media handle of Tower of London showed the 41 rounds that were being fired, with one round every minute, in unison with other saluting batteries across the UK. Prince Philip had joined the Royal Navy as a cadet in 1939 and not only served but also won mentions for his service during the war. The Duke of Edinburgh held the rank of commander before he retired from active duty after his marriage to Queen Elizabeth II.

Watch the gun salute offered to the Duke of Edinburgh Here.

In 1953, Philip swore to be his wife’s "liege man of life and limb" during the Queen's coronation ceremony and ended his military career, thus dedicating his life to supporting the monarch. Prince Philip was married to Queen Elizabeth II for over 73 years and served as her consort for over 69 years making him the longest-serving consort of the British monarch.

Apart from the honorary military tribute, Prince Philip's death was also marked by other commoners who left flowers and notes outside Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle on Saturday.

