Prince Philip left THESE prized possessions for granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor in his will

Prince Philip's granddaughter Louise Windsor has reportedly inherited some of the Duke of Edinburgh's most precious possessions.

Prince Philip passed away aged 99 on April 9, 2021. The Duke of Edinburgh was laid to rest at St George's Chapel on April 16 with several members of the royal family in attendance. According to reports, details from Prince Philip's will have now emerged and it appears that the Duke of Edinburgh left his most beloved possessions for granddaughter Lady Louise Windsor. Louise is Philip's youngest granddaughter, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

According to reports, Lady Louise and Prince Philip both shared a mutual love for horses and hence the Duke of Edinburgh, left his two Fell ponies, Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm, to Louise. As per Just Jared, Louise will also be inheriting his dark green four-wheeled carriage, the same one that carried Prince Philip's cap, whip and brown gloves during the funeral ceremony.

It seems Prince Philip's grandaughter shares an equal love for carriage driving that Prince Philip enjoyed dearly. The Duke of Edinburgh had been extremely fond of Louise and was also seen supporting his granddaughter as she competed in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 2019.

As for Prince Philip's recently held funeral, the ceremony saw only 30 guests in attendance consisting of members of the royal family including the Duke's children and grandchildren. The funeral also brought together, Prince Philip's grandsons, Prince Harry and Prince William for the first time since the former exit from his royal role and moved to the US. The duo was spotted chatting as they left together following the funeral ceremony.

