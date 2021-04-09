Prince Philip Passes Away: Royal protocols expected to be followed ahead of Duke Of Edinburgh's funeral

After the Duke of Edinburgh's passing, here are the protocols that will be followed by the family and State.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh passed away aged 99 on Friday, April 9. The news of his sad demise was announced by Buckingham Palace. Condolences have been pouring in for the Duke's passing from world leaders across the world. As the longest-serving Royal consort, the Duke of Edinburgh is entitled to a state funeral at Westminster Abbey although keeping in mind the COVID-19 concerns, there may be certain changes in how further events will be addressed.

According to Wales Online, Prince Philip's body is expected to lie at St James's Palace. It is also the same Palace where Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid for several days after her death in 1997. Queen Elizabeth II also enters an eight-day mourning period now, during which all her public appearances are to be cancelled. Members of the family will also be seen wearing dark colours and mourning bands.

For every royal family member, a code name has been mentioned that states the details of the events to follow after their demise. As for the Duke of Edinburgh, Operation Forth Bridge has been the name assigned to him.

As per the protocol mentioned in The Sun, before Prince Philip's funeral, all flags will be lowered to half-mast, except the Royal Standard flag above Buckingham Palace which represents the monarchy.

While the details of the Duke's funeral are yet to be confirmed, reportedly it is believed that Prince Philip wished to have an intimate service, hence only members of the family, friends, and heads of state from the Commonwealth countries are expected to attend the funeral. The funeral will reportedly take place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

ALSO READ: Boris Johnson, Narendra Modi, Sadiq Khan and other world leaders pay condolences over Prince Philip’s passing

Share your comment ×