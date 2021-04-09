  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prince Philip Passes Away: Royal protocols expected to be followed ahead of Duke Of Edinburgh's funeral

After the Duke of Edinburgh's passing, here are the protocols that will be followed by the family and State. 
5416 reads Mumbai Updated: April 9, 2021 08:06 pm
Prince Philip Passes Away: Royal protocols expected to be followed ahead of Duke Of Edinburgh's funeral
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh passed away aged 99 on Friday, April 9. The news of his sad demise was announced by Buckingham Palace. Condolences have been pouring in for the Duke's passing from world leaders across the world.  As the longest-serving Royal consort, the Duke of Edinburgh is entitled to a state funeral at Westminster Abbey although keeping in mind the COVID-19 concerns, there may be certain changes in how further events will be addressed.  

According to Wales Online, Prince Philip's body is expected to lie at St James's Palace. It is also the same Palace where Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid for several days after her death in 1997.  Queen Elizabeth II also enters an eight-day mourning period now, during which all her public appearances are to be cancelled.  Members of the family will also be seen wearing dark colours and mourning bands. 

For every royal family member, a code name has been mentioned that states the details of the events to follow after their demise. As for the Duke of Edinburgh, Operation Forth Bridge has been the name assigned to him. 

As per the protocol mentioned in The Sun, before Prince Philip's funeral, all flags will be lowered to half-mast, except the Royal Standard flag above Buckingham Palace which represents the monarchy.

While the details of the Duke's funeral are yet to be confirmed, reportedly it is believed that Prince Philip wished to have an intimate service, hence only members of the family, friends, and heads of state from the Commonwealth countries are expected to attend the funeral.  The funeral will reportedly take place at  St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

ALSO READ: Boris Johnson, Narendra Modi, Sadiq Khan and other world leaders pay condolences over Prince Philip’s passing

Credits :The Sun,Wales OnlineGetty Images

You may like these
Royal family’s official website replaced with a sad mourning announcement after Prince Philip’s demise
Boris Johnson, Narendra Modi, Sadiq Khan and other world leaders pay condolences over Prince Philip’s passing
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passes away at 99
Queen Elizabeth thanks hospital where Prince Philip was treated, sends flowers & a gratitude filled note
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry had THIS backup plan ready for Oprah interview if Prince Philip passed away
One month on, Prince Philip leaves Central London hospital after recovering from heart surgery
close