Prince Philip’s pal says he was saddened that royal family became ‘soap opera’ after Harry & Meghan interview

Prince Philip’s friend Gyles Brandreth recently revealed how the late royal felt about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey before his passing.

The late Prince Philip was reportedly "saddened" that his family was being portrayed as a "soap opera" during the time of his passing and would have told Harry and Meghan Markle "nobody's interested" in response to their Oprah interview, an insider recently told Mirror UK.

Gyles Brandreth, a Celebrity Gogglebox star, royal biographer and former Tory MP, recently claimed that his late friend and royal Philip wasn't happy with the way the Royal Family was being portrayed and he would have thought the Sussexes should have kept to themselves instead of giving an explosive interview to Oprah Winfrey. Shortly after Meghan and Harry’s tell-all interview, the duke died aged 99 at Windsor Castle on April 9 and was laid to rest at St George's Chapel on Saturday.

Soon after the monarch’s funeral, the Queen turned 95, four days after the service, marking the first birthday of her reign and the first in almost eight decades without her "strength and stay". On the occasion, she spoke out for the first time since the death of her husband of 73 years, thinking well-wishers across the globe for the tributes paid to Philip which have “deeply touched” the royal family. Her birthday was due to be a private and low-key affair, with a number of events cancelled or scaled back as the royals remain in an official two-week period of mourning.

She was expected to have lunch with close family members at the castle, though no news of any get-together came due to the ongoing pandemic and the mourning period. Prince Harry, who flew back to his homeland, had to return to LA soon after to be with his pregnant wife Meghan and their son Archie, who turns two in May.

Also Read: Royal expert blames Prince Harry for not explaining the 'not glamourous' royal life properly to Meghan Markle

Share your comment ×