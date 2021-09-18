Prince Philip’s will set to remain SEALED for at least 90 years to preserve 'dignity' of royal family

A London court has decided that Prince Philip's will must be kept secret for at least 90 years in order to preserve Queen Elizabeth II and other members of the royal family's "dignity." According to the BBC, the decision on whether the papers may be released will be made in 90 years. They may, however, never be disclosed.

Sir Andrew McFarlane, the president of the Family Division of the High Court, made the order on Thursday. McFarlane, who has not seen or been told anything about the contents of the will other than the date of execution and the name of the executor, decided that a private proceeding may be conducted after the 90-year term to assess whether the documents should be opened. "I have held that, because of the constitutional position of the Sovereign, it is appropriate to have a special practice in relation to royal wills," McFarlane said in a written judgment, as per BBC.

"There is a need to enhance the protection afforded to truly private aspects of the lives of this limited group of individuals in order to maintain the dignity of the Sovereign and close members of her family," he further stated. McFarlane allegedly stated that he held a private hearing in July with lawyers representing the late Duke of Edinburgh's estate and the attorney general, who represents the public interest, because it would have generated "very significant publicity and conjecture" that would "defeat the purpose of the application."

However, McFarlane, the most senior judge in the family courts, is said to be the keeper of a safe holding more than 30 envelopes, each carrying the sealed will of a dead member of the royal family. Meanwhile, Prince Philip died "peacefully" at age 99 on April 9 at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace announced at the time. Philip was subsequently laid to rest on April 17th. He is survived by his 73-year-old wife, Princess Anne, and their three sons: next-in-line-to-the-throne Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

