Prince Philip turns 99: A look at Duke's life with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles & Diana over the years

As Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, celebrates his 99th birthday today, let's take a look at his life under the royal spotlight over the years.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and Queen Elizabeth's husband marked his 99th birthday on Wednesday. One of the oldest members of the royal family, a new photo was released on social media to commemorate Prince Philip's special day. For the unversed, Prince Philip was born in Danish and Greek royal families but were exiled from the country. He went on to join the British Royal Navy as an 18-year-old teen and married Queen Elizabeth in 1947. In 2019, the couple celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary.

At the age of 96, Prince Philip retired from his royal duties after serving for 65 long years. He now spends most of his time indoors and was with Queen Elizabeth during UK's lockdown period. The couple are parents to Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward. They also are grandparents to Prince Harry, Prince William and great-grandparents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louise and Archie Harrison among others.

Let's take a look at Prince Philip's life under the royal spotlight over the years:

Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II with her husband Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh, after their marriage, 1947.

20th November 1972: Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh with their children (left to right); Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, Prince Andrew, Princess Anne celebrating their silver wedding anniversary at Buckingham Palace.

Princess Diana With Prince Philip At The Derby, Epsom, Surrey.

Prince Harry and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh share a joke on the balcony during Trooping the Colour - Queen Elizabeth II's Birthday Parade, at The Royal Horseguards on June 14, 2014 in London, England.

Prince Phillip and Prince William enjoy the build up to the 2015 Rugby World Cup Final match between New Zealand and Australia at Twickenham Stadium on October 31, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.

The first color photograph of Princess Anne, taken in 1951, in the arms of her mother Queen Elizabeth II while her father,

Philip Mountbatten, holds her brother Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visit a farm on the Balmoral estate in Scotland, during their Silver Wedding anniversary year, September 1972.

