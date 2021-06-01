Prince Philip was known as King of the Grill; The Duke of Edinburgh was 'a brilliant and very innovative cook'

Robert Hardman's biography Queen of the World explored Prince Philip's love of an old-fashioned cookout.

"He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right 'til the end," Prince Harry had lovingly penned in his heartfelt tribute to the late Prince Philip, who sadly passed away on April 9 at the age of 99.

But did you know, the patriarch of the royal family was called King of the Grill? According to Robert Hardman's biography Queen of the World, The Duke of Edinburgh had an affinity to take charge of the royal menu when the family would vacation at Balmoral Castle in Scotland in spite of him and Queen Elizabeth having a team of chefs ready at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle. Interestingly, Prince Philip would, "relish the prospect of setting up his barbecue in the unlikeliest spots – and cooking anything that took his fancy," according to the royal biographer, via People.

Moreover, The Queen's former equerry Sir Robert Woodward recalled how Prince Philip would "lead ashore with all the barbecue kit" after which Queen Elizabeth came later "with the salad supplies and all the side dishes." Robert concluded, "He's a brilliant and very innovative cook. If you produced any strange animal out of the sea, he'd prepare it and cook it. You shouldn't be surprised if you ate an octopus."

This is indeed an interesting anecdote about the man, behind the royal role, that was Prince Philip!

In his tribute, Harry had even shared, "He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, 'Oh do get on with it!'"

