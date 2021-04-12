Prince Philip was ‘so gentle’ in final his moments according to daughter in law Sophie aka Countess of Wessex

Prince Andrew’s wife Sophie aka Countess of Wessex recently shared what Prince Philip was like in his final moments. Scroll down to see what the royal said.

Prince Philip’s daughter in law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, who is married to Prince Edward, is speaking out about the late royal’s final moments. The Countess spoke to reporters outside of a church after Prince Philip‘s death at the age of 99. In a new interview via Mirror after a church service, Prince Philip‘s daughter-in-law told ITV, “It was right for him. It was so gentle.” She continued, “It was just like somebody took him by the hand and off he went. Very, very peaceful. And that’s all you want for somebody isn’t it?”

If you missed it, her husband Prince Andrew also recently spoke in a rare interview about the recent passing. During the chat, when asked about how the Queen is doing, the royal said: “The Queen as you would expect is an incredibly stoic person. She described his passing as a miracle, and she’s contemplating, I think is the way I would put it,” he said.

“She described it as having left a huge void in her life, but we, the family, the ones that are closer, are rallying around to make sure that we are there to support her. I know that there is a huge amount of support, not just for her, but for everybody, as we go through this enormous change.” Prince Andrew was among royals in attendance at the Sunday Service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, England.

In the last few days since Prince Philip’s passing, many royals have written tearful notes remembering the late Duke, including Prince Harry, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Charles and more.

