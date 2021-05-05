Prince Philip's cause of demise mentioned as 'old age' in royal's death certificate

Prince Philip's death certificate was certified by Sir Huw Thomas, the head of the royal medical household. Read more details below.

Prince Philip, who passed away on 9 April, was paid a royal tribute on 17 April. It has been weeks since the demise of Duke of Edinburgh and the royal's death certificate has now been accessed by The Telegraph. Before the demise of Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip was in the hospital for almost a month due to his delicate heart condition. However, the cause of demise on his death certificate has been mentioned as 'old age'.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Prince Philip's cause of demise has been stated as 'old age'. The document was certified by Sir Huw Thomas, the head of the royal medical household and the physician to the Queen. The portal stated that death due to 'old age' is a largely accepted reason if the patient is over 80 years old and if the physician has personally cared for them over a long period of time.

As per details, Sir Huw Thomas has been in charge of Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth's health since 2014. The 99-year-old Prince Philip would have turned 100 this June.

At his scaled down funeral service, only 30 members of the royal family came together to pay their last respects. It was an important moment in history as Prince Harry reunited with his brother Prince William and the family for the first time since he and wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working members.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle to publish her 1st book inspired by Prince Harry & Archie; Recalls writing it for Father’s Day

Share your comment ×