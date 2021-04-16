  1. Home
Prince Philip's funeral to have only 30 attendees; Royal family releases guest list

Prince Philip's funeral will be held on Saturday, April 17, as per COVID-19 norms will have only 30 attendees including members of the Royal family.
Prince Philip's funeral will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away aged 99 on April 9, 2021 at Windsor Castle. The Royal family has now updated details of Prince Philip's death on the official website, including a list of attendees who will be attending the same. The Duke of Edinburgh won't be receiving a State funeral and in keeping with the COVID-19 norms in Britain, the funeral will be attended by only 30 guests. 

As per the details provided on the Royal family's official website, the funeral will be broadcast live on radio and television. It was earlier also revealed that Prince Harry and Prince William will not be walking together at the procession. Among the 30 attendees released, in attendance will be Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's four children and eight grandchildren. 

The guest list also includes late Princess Margaret's children and members of Philip's Greek and German family. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service and the Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the blessing as per the details released by Buckingham Palace.

The attendees of Prince Philip's funeral include:

Queen Elizabeth
Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall
Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence
Prince Andrew
Princess Edward, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their children, Forfar, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince William and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
Prince Harry
Peter Phillips
Zara and Mike Tindall
Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank
Lady Sarah and her husband, Daniel Chatto
Earl Snowdon
Duke of Gloucester
Duke of Kent
Princess Alexandra
Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden  
Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse
Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg
The Countess Mountbatten of Burma

In keeping with the COVID-19 norms, the congregation will wear masks for the service.

ALSO READ: Amid Prince Philip's funeral, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'are still not on amazing terms' with royal family

Credits :Royal.UK,Getty Images

