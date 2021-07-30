The Prince Trailer: Orlando Bloom voices Prince Harry, Sophie Turner is Princess Charlotte in animated satire

The trailer of HBO Max's satirical animated show about the British Royals recently dropped. The trailer introduces us to various members of the royal family but keeps its focus on Gary Janetti voiced Prince George. From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's LA home to Prince George's school escapades, the trailer gives a satirical glimpse into the lives of these royals and their tea.

With some big stars coming on board for voiceovers, the show is expected to receive a lot of fanfare. It has been revealed that the streaming show will premiere with 12 episodes. Among the stars who have voiced for major roles on the show include Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte, Dan Stevens as Prince Charles, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Alan Cumming as George's butler Owen, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth II and Iwan Rheon as Prince William.

Check out the trailer here:

The trailer showcases Prince Harry and Meghan Markle having a conversation about their new LA home which the former refers to as "Apartment Palace." Although it's Kate Middleton and Prince Willaim's son, Prince George who remains at the center of the show. Also, Prince Charles' character is seen discussing his becoming a 'King' dreams during a glimpse in the trailer.

It has been reported that while the animated show was slated for release in May, it was eventually pushed further out of respect for the royal family, after the passing of Prince Philip in April.

