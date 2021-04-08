Prince William accuses Prince Harry of putting 'fame over family' since moving to the US with Meghan Markle.

As per a latest Us Weekly report, Prince Harry and Prince William are far from getting on the road to reconciliation. Read details below.

Looks like the rift between Prince William and Prince Harry won't be coming to an end anytime soon. The brothers, whose relationship was described as 'space' by Prince Harry during his interview with Oprah last month, are probably not on the road to reconciliation. Recent reports had revealed how William and Harry may be putting their differences aside for the sake of their late mum Princess Diana.

However, a latest Us Weekly report reveals that Harry and William are far from it. Citing a source, the portal revealed that Prince William has accused Harry of choosing "fame over family". A source said, “The conversation Harry and William had after the big interview didn’t end well."

It must be noted that CBS' Gayle King had also stated that immediate post interview talks between Harry and William were "non productive". Harry and wife Meghan Markle stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family and eventually shifted to the US.

The source added, "William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California — that success and Hollywood have gone to his head. He’s already accused (Harry) of putting fame over family after the big interview."

In July this year, on Princess Diana 60th birth anniversary, the brothers are slated to unveil a sculpture of their late mum at the Sunken Garden in London. A report in The Sun had revealed that Harry and William have agreed on the final design and will also be signing off on the same.

Is there a royal rift between Prince William and brother Prince Harry? In his recent chat with Oprah, Harry described his relationship with his older brother as 'space'. Have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US? Yes, Harry and Meghan have stepped back as senior working members of the royal family and reside in the US. Where do Harry and Meghan live in the US? Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, California, with their son Archie Harrison. Will Harry and Meghan return as working members of the royal family? No, the couple have confirmed they will work for and support charitable causes from the US.

