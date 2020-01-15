Prince William is all smiles as he returns to royal duty after #Megxit summit; Details Inside

On Monday, the Queen in a statement said that the royal family has finally agreed on a period of transition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The royal family has garnered more attention than ever in the last one week. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at the centre of this royal family drama. On Monday, the Queen in a statement said that the royal family has finally agreed on a period of transition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. They also granted consent to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after they stated last week their plans to step back as 'senior' members of the royal family. Amid this crisis, Prince William returned to his royal duties on Tuesday and was all smiles.

The Duke of Cambridge put all of that behind as he appeared while giving out honours to several accomplished people at a formal investiture ceremony. Prince William stepped in for his 93-year-old grandmother after taking his three children to school and nursery in the morning.

At the event, Prince William also communicated in sign language during the summit to sign language expert Alex Duguid who has contributed to British TV immensely. The video of the same was shared on the official Kensington Palace page, with Prince William signing, "Congratulations, Alex.” In response, William got a “Thank you!” signed out in return.

Take a look at Kensington Palace's post below:

Prince William is reportedly deeply upset with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to split their time between the UK and Canada. However, following the news of their split, the brothers were forced to release a joint statement which read, "For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful."

Read More