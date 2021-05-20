Prince William and Kate Middleton announce Scotland tour, will visit alma mater where they first fell in love

As per reports, Prince William will spend a week in Scotland and Kate Middleton will join him mid-way into the tour. Read details below.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon be reliving their university days as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to visit Scotland. The couple announced their Scotland tour on Wednesday which incidentally also happened to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's anniversary. With lockdown restrictions easing out and vaccination in full swing, William and Kate will start their visit this coming Friday, 21 May.

As per reports, the Duke of Cambridge will spend a week in Scotland as part of his role as Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. As for Kate, the Duchess will not be joining him for the entire trip. Instead, she will reach Scotland on 24 May and carry out several engagements.

The week long trip is a tight schedule packed one with William and Kate visiting several places and meeting NHS staff, frontline workers and emergency responders among others. The royal couple will visit Edinburgh and Fife, make their first official visit to the islands of Orkney and watch the Scottish Cup Final as well as the latest Disney film Cruella.

Not just that, the lovebirds will also reminisce their good old university days with a visit to their alma mater - University of St. Andrews. At the university, William and Kate will interact with students on the challenges they have faced in the past one year.

"Both he and The Duchess are very much looking forward to spending time in Scotland, hearing from a wide range of people on the issues they care about, and celebrating individuals who have gone above and beyond to support their communities over the past year," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.

