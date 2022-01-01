Prince William and Kate Middleton are all smiles as they ring in New Year 2022 with a stunning PIC

Prince William and Kate Middleton have wished Royal family enthusiasts a very Happy New Year with an unseen photo from James Bond: No Time to Die premiere. The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge took to posing adorably with each other in their car while attending the stunning red carpet event of the movie.

"Wishing everyone a Happy New Year!" the couple noted as they shared the stunning yet sweet picture with their fans. In this photo, William and Kate are holding hands and smiling fondly at the camera. Kate Middleton can be seen wearing her Jenny Packham dress that she wore at the premiere while Prince William has donned a formal suit with a glamorous bow tie!

You can take a look at the photo HERE.

Fans took to the comments section to laud the couple and wish the duo on New Year 2022. Among the countless 'Happy New Year' wishes on the post, some fans called the couple 'iconic' and hailed the picture. "You guys are great," one fan wrote. "This is a beautiful snap of the Duke and the Duchess," another fan penned.

Many celebrities welcomed 2022 and wished their fans on the occasion. Some celebrities took to Instagram to highlight how their 2021 went, while others simply shared some photos with their family members. While the Royal family members except the Cambridges are yet to share New Year photos and wishes, we are elated to know whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will post another photo of their family from LA.

