Prince William and Kate Middleton are moving out of London; Here's why

Prince William and Kate Middleton are about to make a significant change. The royal couple intends to transfer from Kensington Palace in London to a new home in Berkshire, the county that houses the Queen's official residence, Windsor Castle. The change reflects the changing requirements of the couple's three children: Prince George, who will be nine in July, Princess Charlotte,7 and Prince Louis, 4.

However, as per US Weekly, “Kate and William are moving to Windsor to be closer to [Queen Elizabeth II] and Carole [Middleton], who is always on hand to look after the kids when the Cambridges need to travel back and forth from London." After moving, PEOPLE confirmed that George and Charlotte will leave their London prep school, Thomas's Battersea, at the end of the current term and enroll in a school in the Windsor region. The family is expected to move into Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, although this has yet to be verified.

Meanwhile, in 2013, Prince William and Duchess Kate, who married in April 2011, moved into Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace. The mansion was formerly occupied by Princess Margaret, the queen's sister, who died in 2002. Their new residence will be nearer to Windsor Castle, where the queen, 96, has resided since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020. The queen used to spend many weekends at the property, which is roughly an hour outside of London, but she chose to make it her permanent residence early this year.

In addition to being closer to their great-grandmother, the Cambridge children will most certainly spend more time with their grandmother. Middleton has previously mentioned that her mother likes playing outside with her grandchildren, whom she has also been teaching to do gardening.

ALSO READ:Here's how Kate Middleton paid tribute to Princess Diana at Queen’s Trooping the Colour parade