Prince William and Kate Middleton are protective about eldest son Prince George for THIS reason; FIND OUT

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been concerned about their eldest boy, Prince George who turned 8 on July 22 and is 3rd in line to Britain's throne. The couple is nervous about what the future holds for their son, who is growing up in a completely different era than that of his parents, with the impact of social media more than ever.

According to a source for US Weekly, the parents of the three children, George, Charlotte, and Louis, are trying to protect their children against "internet trolls" or the adverse effects of social media. Due to this, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have catered to providing privacy to their children by not forcing them to be in front of the public eye. "The Cambridge's feel it's necessary to shield George, Charlotte and Louis from the spotlight and have become cautious about the appearances [the children] make," the source told US Weekly, adding that Kate Middleton and Prince William are also being "more selective" about the events Prince George attends.

The Prince was spotted with his parents in the EURO 2020 finals recently. Fans of the Royal family have even loved the little Prince's reactions to the game, who seemed to have a good time with his parents on July 11.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married since April 2011, after which they have welcomed three children in their family, George, 8, Charlotte, 6, and Louis, 3. According to the source for US Weekly, the pair has also been noted to be "moving away from [the] mentality" of the "still upper lip", which is quite common among royals. Through a better, and a more modern approach, the Cambridge duo has been focusing on "open communication" with their children, the source from US Weekly has noted.

