  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Prince William and Kate Middleton donate 1.8 million pounds to COVID 19 charity

Emergency responders working on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis will soon be able to access specialist grief support thanks to a new charitable fund from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
1303 reads Mumbai Updated: July 24, 2020 10:13 pm
Prince William and Kate Middleton donate 1.8 million pounds to COVID 19 charityPrince William and Kate Middleton donate 1.8 million pounds to COVID 19 charity
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Prince William and Kate’s Royal Foundation has given out 1.8million pounds from a bespoke Covid-19 Response Fund to 10 leading charities at the heart of mental health and frontline support. Individual grief trauma counselling from Hospice UK will be available for all frontline workers thanks to the Cambridges recent donation. In addition to this, over 250,000 emergency responders will have access to peer-to-peer support, training and mental health resources from Mind’s Blue Light mental health support programme.

 

Kate and Prince William’s grants have been given to mental health charities to increase their capacity for the helpline and chat services to meet rising demand. Kensington Palace said it would help “support the nation’s mental health during this time, but also in the months and years ahead.” The Ambulance Staff Charity will be able to provide an additional 2,780 hours of support for the UK’s ambulance community and the mental health text service Shout 85258 will be able to have 250 more text message conversations with people who are struggling to cope every day.

 

The couple met with representatives from benefiting organisations this week and said: “Over recent months we have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to Covid-19, but we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health.”

 

The Duke added: “It’s great to hear how The Royal Foundation is supporting you and many others to build resilience and give you the networks you need through its Covid-19 Response Fund, which will help ten leading charities continue their crucial work.”

Credits :Mirror UK, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement