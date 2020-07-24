Prince William and Kate Middleton donate 1.8 million pounds to COVID 19 charity

Emergency responders working on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis will soon be able to access specialist grief support thanks to a new charitable fund from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William and Kate’s Royal Foundation has given out 1.8million pounds from a bespoke Covid-19 Response Fund to 10 leading charities at the heart of mental health and frontline support. Individual grief trauma counselling from Hospice UK will be available for all frontline workers thanks to the Cambridges recent donation. In addition to this, over 250,000 emergency responders will have access to peer-to-peer support, training and mental health resources from Mind’s Blue Light mental health support programme.

Kate and Prince William’s grants have been given to mental health charities to increase their capacity for the helpline and chat services to meet rising demand. Kensington Palace said it would help “support the nation’s mental health during this time, but also in the months and years ahead.” The Ambulance Staff Charity will be able to provide an additional 2,780 hours of support for the UK’s ambulance community and the mental health text service Shout 85258 will be able to have 250 more text message conversations with people who are struggling to cope every day.

The couple met with representatives from benefiting organisations this week and said: “Over recent months we have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to Covid-19, but we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health.”

The Duke added: “It’s great to hear how The Royal Foundation is supporting you and many others to build resilience and give you the networks you need through its Covid-19 Response Fund, which will help ten leading charities continue their crucial work.”

