Prince William and Kate Middleton drop BTS video after King Charles III's coronation ceremony; Watch

King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation have been making headlines since yesterday with the former now officially declared as monarch of the U.K. People have had their eyes on the royal family throughout the coronation ceremony which will now be followed by a coronation weekend. This weekend will also include performances by popular artists like Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

After hours long coronation events, Prince William and Kate Middleton have posted a behind the scenes one minute video on their social media account. Here is everything to know about the social media post made by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s BTS video

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ social media account posted a one minute behind the scenes video on Saturday which showed the royal couple along with their three children getting ready and then embarking towards the historical event. The post was captioned, ‘What. A. Day. Thank you to everyone who made it happen #Coronation’.

The video clip starts with Prince George and Princess Charlotte coming out of their royal residence. The latter looks awe-struck. The Prince and Princess of Wales also appear as they hop on caravan to take them to their carriages. The video forwards to King Charles and Queen Camilla waving to people from inside the Gold State Coach. Charlotte and Louis also had the cutest reaction during the coronation carriage ride to Buckingham Palace as they waved at the crowd.

The royal family including King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and more appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace. At the balcony, Prince Louis’ antics stole the show as he waved to the crowd with sassiness, while looking bored and intrigued at the same time.

