Prince William and Kate Middleton eyeing Windsor properties to move closer to the Queen?

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly thinking of making a major move. As per reports, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may be looking at properties in Windsor, so as to move closer to Queen Elizabeth. According to The Daily Mail, the move happens to be on account of both Prince William and Kate Middleton taking on senior roles in the royal household.

Reports suggest that the royal couple is looking for accommodation options in the area that will be suitable for raising their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Daily Mail source also revealed that properties under consideration could include Fort Belvedere.

Currently, William and Kate are known to split their time between staying at Kensington Palace in London and their country home of Anmer Hall in Norfolk where the royal couple is known to head to celebrate birthdays and also take weekend getaways. The Windsor move will also reportedly mean a lot of Middleton considering it will bring the Duchess of Cambridge closer to parents home which is situated 40 miles away in Bucklebury, Berkshire according to The Mail.

Prince William and Kate Middleton moving closer to the Queen could also prove to be helpful to the monarch who recently lost Prince Philip in April. As of now, the royal family members who stay close to the Queen in Windsor include son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, who as per The Daily Mail, live at Bagshot Park, and Prince Andrew, who lives at Royal Lodge.

