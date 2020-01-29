Prince William and Kate Middleton have a brand new addition to their crew; Find Out

The latest update is that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have hired a new Communications Chief for their Royal Foundation. Read on to know more.

Amid the royal family drama, Prince William and Kate Middleton are stepping up as the royal family working will now see a shift. The latest update is that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have hired a new Communications Chief for their Royal Foundation. According to Hello!, Edwina Iddles, a former press officer for the UK Home Office, will be the new Communications Chief for Prince William and Kate Middleton's The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

As per a report in Evening Standard, Edwina began working with William and Kate earlier this month as she replaced Jason Knauf. As for Edwina's experience, the former press officer comes with a wealth of experience as she has earlier worked as a Parliamentary Assistant, a press officer for the UK Energy and Climate Change department, the Home Office and has even done work on Brexit.

The Royal Foundation was founded by Prince William and Prince Harry back in 2009 and was joined by Kate when she married into the Royal family. Meghan Markle, too, joined the foundation after she said 'I Do' to Harry in 2018. The royal four, however, split in 2019 as Harry and Meghan started their own charitable trust named Sussex Royal.

William and Kate's charitable foundation focuses on royal causes such as mental health, early years, sports, conservation and supporting the elderly. Whereas, Meghan and Harry also focus on similar issues including environment and women empowerment.

