Prince William and Kate Middleton indulge in rare PDA at a charity Polo game; PHOTOS

Prince William and Kate Middleton engaged in rare PDA during their recent appearance at a charity Polo game. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were clicked sharing a sweet moment after the game at Windsor. Prince William was seen embracing his wife Kate Middleton and also gave her a kiss on the cheek after his team won the polo tournament.

At the game, the Duchess of Cambridge was seen in an ivory Emilia Wickstead dress with black lining while William was seen in his white and navy polo uniform. The royal couple was clicked hugging and sharing a kiss after the game and later they also walked off the field together with their arms wrapped around each other’s backs. The Duke and Duchess looked happy as they managed to raise over USD 1 million for numerous charities through the tournament. The polo game also saw a rare appearance from William and Kate's dog, Orla, who was clicked along with the couple.

Check out Prince William and Kate Middleton's photos here:

It was recently reported that the couple decided to move from London to Berkshire in Windsor in order to stay close to the rest of the family. It has also been reported that the decision comes so that William can prepare for his role as the future King of England.

Recently, Prince William and Kate Middleton also attended Wimbledon 2022. Middleton is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club and typically watches matches from the Royal Box every year. Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, were also in attendance at the Tennis game.

