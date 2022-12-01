Prince William and Kate Middleton kick off US trip by attending the Boston Celtics game

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on their first US trip after nearly a decade. The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance on Wednesday night to watch the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat. The couple was seen seated alongside former professional basketball player and Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey.

William and Kate also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the Celtics warming up before the game on their official Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Let's go Celtics, let's go!" The couple arrived in Boston on Wednesday and will be attending the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, which is slated to take place on Friday. During the Celtics game, the couple was also featured on the jumbotron which introduced them as the Prince and Princess of Wales.