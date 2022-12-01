Prince William and Kate Middleton kick off US trip by attending the Boston Celtics game

Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Boston on Wednesday ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony and also made a surprise appearance at an NBA game during the same.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on their first US trip after nearly a decade. The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance on Wednesday night to watch the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat. The couple was seen seated alongside former professional basketball player and Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey. 

William and Kate also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the Celtics warming up before the game on their official Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Let's go Celtics, let's go!" The couple arrived in Boston on Wednesday and will be attending the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony, which is slated to take place on Friday. During the Celtics game, the couple was also featured on the jumbotron which introduced them as the Prince and Princess of Wales. 

Prince William's speech at Boston City Hall

Before attending the Celtics game, the Prince and Princess of Wales appeared at Boston City Hall alongside Mayor Michelle Wu as they started the countdown to the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony by lighting landmarks across the city green. At the City Hall, Prince William also delivered a speech as he said, "We cannot wait to celebrate the Earthshot Prize finalists later on this week, and we are both looking forward to spending the next few days learning about the innovative ways the people of Massachusetts are tackling climate change."

William and Kate's 2014 throwback

This isn't the first time that the royal couple made an appearance at an NBA game and previously, the duo had watched the Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers during a star-studded evening at the Barclays Center. At the time, William and Kate had interacted with Beyoncé and Jay-Z as well as  LeBron James. 

It has been recently reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales may not be able to catch up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their ongoing US trip. 

Credits: Getty Images

